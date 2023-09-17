Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland at Rugby Park

Hibernian's first game under Nick Montgomery had "some really good aspects which will impress people," according to midfielder and captain for the day, Joe Newell.

Hibs came flying out of the blocks, and really should have had the lead after 11 seconds, but did find the opener inside the opening 10 minutes.

With set-pieces straight from the training ground troubling Kilmarnock and sightings of the attacking intent of Montgomery's side evident in the opening 30 minutes of the game, Newell is adamant the early signs of the new manager's good work were there for all to see.

"There was a lot of really good stuff in such a short space of time since the new manager came in and fair play to him," he told BBC Scotland.

"He and his staff have done their homework, we came here with a clear game plan today and I think you saw a different style of play out there. The lads have all bought into it.

"There were some really good aspects which will impress people and obviously stuff we're happy with.

"When a new guy comes in with new ideas, it's always exciting and it's down to us now to execute it - we've been given loads of new information,

"He believes in us. He's told us we're a good team and we know after a few more weeks with him - since this has been such a transitional one."