We are concentrating on ourselves - Mulgrew

Dundee United player-coach Charlie Mulgrew believes that a focus on performances will see the Tannadice club steer clear of a relegation battle.

“We can’t affect any other team apart from us so we are concentrating on the way we believe we can pick up results,” he said.

“As staff and players we are concentrating on performances and doing what we have worked on for weeks now.

“We believe if we focus on that over the course, we will pick up points.

“You can’t affect what other teams do, you can’t affect other results, it’s what you do. And sometimes you can’t actually affect your result. When I say that, you can outplay a team and do exactly what you want to do, and if they get a bit of luck then that’s the game.

“But over the course of a season if you do things properly and everyone is on the same page, we believe we can pick up enough points.”

Mulgrew said he is enjoying the challenging nature of juggling his two roles at the club.

“It’s not easy, I’ll be honest, because you are trying to juggle both. You are trying to play, trying to recover, trying to prepare for the games. It’s not easy.

“Sometimes you are not in the team and you are disappointed, but you are a coach. It’s not easy, it’s something I have never experienced and I have never seen it in my career so far. So it’s difficult.

“But it’s good, it’s one I am relishing. I think in life you have got to take on challenges and it is definitely a challenge."