Leicester v Bournemouth: Team news

Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall serves a one-game suspension as a consequence of his red card in Tuesday's home defeat against Aston Villa.

Jonny Evans is in contention to make his first league start for five months but Youri Tielemans remains out.

Bournemouth defender Marco Senesi sustained a hamstring injury against Brighton and will be assessed.

Illia Zabarnyi made his Cherries debut in that game as Senesi's replacement.

