Tottenham will focus on a deal for Nottingham Forest and Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22, after being beaten by Brighton to the loan signing of Barcelona and Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20. (Standard, external)

Spurs are also weighing up a late transfer window bid for Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is being viewed by Fulham as a potential option to replace Joao Palhinha at Craven Cottage. (Standard, external)

Spurs have rejected an offer from Burnley for defender Eric Dier. (Football Insider, external)

English defender Japhet Tanganga, 24, is close to leaving Spurs to join German side Augsburg on loan. (Football Insider, external)

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column