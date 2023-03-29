Jambos slumped down in eighth in form table

Hearts will be itching to return to action after this international break and try to get things back on track.

A quick glance at the form table makes grim reading for Jambos, as Robbie Neilson's sit eighth on six points after just two wins from their last six Scottish Premiership games.

In that run - which does include defeats to both halves of the Old Firm - Hearts have scored seven and conceded 12, a goal difference of -5 that is the joint second worst in the division.

So a lot of wrongs need to be put right from the 3-0 defeat at Pittodrie, a result that allowed Aberdeen to narrow the gap on third to four points.

You don't need to look too far for rivals Hibs either now, with Lee Johnson's side just a further point behind the Dons.