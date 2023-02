Arsenal have been drawn against Sporting Lisbon in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The two-legged tie is scheduled for 9 and 16 March, with the second leg being played at Emirates Stadium.

Sporting are currently fourth in the Portuguese top division.

The Gunners finished top of their group, winning five of their six games, to bypass the play-off round and progress straight through to the last 16.

See the full draw