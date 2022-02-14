Inter v Liverpool: Pick your Reds XI

The Champions League returns this week - and Jurgen Klopp has some nice selection dilemmas to ponder as he takes Liverpool to face Inter in Milan.

Would you stick with a front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino? Or should the prolific Diogo Jota be in the starting line-up? And who's partnering Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in midfield?

It's up to you how you approach it - you can pick the team you want Klopp to choose or select the players you think he will go for.

Either way, it's time choose your Reds XI to play Inter