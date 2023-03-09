Last Thursday, we asked our fan writer to pick the best goal they'd seen Crystal Palace score and Darren Ambrose's strike against Manchester United got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your choices:

Garth: David Hopkin in the play-off final at the old Wembley, I was behind the goal when it went in and the celebrations were unreal.

Chris: Best goal was Jordan Ayew’s late winner against West Ham at Selhurst Park. Dribbled and pirouetted past multiple defenders before dinking over the keeper. Awesome!

Simon: Best goal I've seen was Gareth Southgate v Portsmouth (August 1993). We'd just been relegated in May, we started poorly in the (now) Championship after a draw to Tranmere and a loss to Bristol City. Southgate had it outside our own penalty box, ran 35 yards and smashed it a fully 30 yards past Alan Knight. Won 5-1 and it kickstarted our season.

Tresbond: Greatest Palace goal I have seen live has to be the legendary Ian Wright’s goal against Brighton in the late 1980s. At the edge of the box from an impossibly tight angle. Little wonder Wright rates it above all the others he scored in his career. It was all downhill from there!

Peter: The best goal I've seen Palace score was by Roger Hoy in the 1972 FA Cup game against Chelsea at Selhurst Park. A diving header from a Roger Hynd cross that flew past Peter Bonetti. I was in the Holmesdale Road End standing behind the goal with a great view. Just brilliant!