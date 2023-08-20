Analysis: Tottenham 2-0 Man Utd

Phil McNulty, Chief football writer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Manchester United manager Erik the Hag could only draw one positive from a disappointing defeat at Tottenham – at least they are three points better off than they were at the same stage last season.

United certainly had their chances here, particularly when captain Bruno Fernandes somehow headed wide in the first half when he was unmarked with the goal at his mercy and the scoreline goalless.

They also had strong claims for a penalty when Cristian Romero handled, although that was offset by the home side having an equally strong case after the Spurs defender looked to be fouled by Lisandro Martinez.

Ten Hag’s worry will be that United were eventually over-run in midfield, with Casimero creaking and new signing Mason Mount utterly anonymous.

And it was also a performance that cried out for new £72m summer signing Rasmus Hojlund to be fully fit as soon as possible to give United some cutting edge in attack.

Ten Hag was in defiant mood after this defeat but there is no escaping the fact that United have looked nowhere near their best in a fortunate win at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers and here in this loss at Spurs.