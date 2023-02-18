Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi, who received a red card at the final whistle, speaking to BBC Sport: "I told the referee that I lost time in the meeting with his boss this week. Nothing more."

On the result: "We know very well how football can be, we played very well but made mistakes when we had chances to score. I'm happy for the performance.

"We could win and I think we deserved to win but in football it can happen to shoot 21 times against two or maybe three shots and to lose the game.

"But if we speak in the future I prefer to lose one game with this mentality than to win many games not to play well like we did. In the future this type of game will help us progress.

"We shot a lot of times and created many chances to score. If we didn't shoot and didn't create anything there is a problem. But if we play like this I think in the second half the opponent was not very dangerous. We can't do more than a performance like today."

On sharing a hug with Fulham scorer Manor Solomon, who he managed at Shakhtar Donetsk: "He was my player and I love him because we stayed six months. I'm happy for him, but sad for the result. At the end of the game he is my friend."