George & Guthrie set to return for Livi

Livingston are set for a double boost in Friday night's trip to Kilmarnock with Shamal George and Kurtis Guthrie both back.

Goalkeeper George was injured for Sunday's defeat by Celtic, while striker Guthrie was ill after fears he had suffered a broken leg against Rangers the previous weekend were dispelled.

"Shamal's back training," said manager David Martindale. I could have probably thrown Shamal in on Sunday but it would have been a huge gamble on his availability for the next three games.

"Big Kurtis had a virus, he has been back in the building this week. He was off all last week.

"He had an X-ray last Sunday that showed he had no fracture on the tibia or the fibula. So the injury he got at Ibrox wasn't as bad as we feared."