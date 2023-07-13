Darwin Nunez has been given the vacant number nine shirt for the 2023-24 season, following Roberto Firmino's departure.

The forward, who joined at the beginning of last season from Benfica, previously wore number 27.

In a statement released by the club, it said fans who have already purchased a Darwin 27 shirt will be "personally reimbursed by Nunez" so the can exchange for the new shirt.

The iconic number has been worn by some of Liverpool's most potent strikers in the past, including Ian Rush and Robbie Fowler.