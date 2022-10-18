S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Brighton fans watching the 2-0 defeat at Brentford on Friday were left feeling the Albion were back in 2020-21 season.

That campaign, under Graham Potter, was an xG nightmare. The Albion dominated and had lots of shots, but struggled to score. It was the same story at the Gtech Stadium: 73% possession, 21 shots, seven on target, zero goals, zero points.

It took Potter the best part of two and a half years to get Brighton’s return on the scoreboard matching what they did elsewhere on the pitch. Patience is something Tony Bloom has in abundance - and that's just as well, because Roberto de Zerbi is going to need time.

He is attempting to change the club’s style of play in the middle of a hectic campaign while rebuilding a coaching team gutted by Potter taking six members of staff to Chelsea with him.

It is quite the task, the scale of which is being realised following that breathless 3-3 draw at Liverpool in De Zerbi’s first game in charge. The fixture list is not kind either, with games against Manchester City and Chelsea to come.

It feels like the Albion need to make it through to the World Cup break, when De Zerbi will have four solid weeks to work with his players on new ideas.