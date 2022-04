Chelsea have now lost three games in a row at Stamford Bridge and face a tough challenge against West Ham on Sunday.

So who are you backing to help the Blues get revenge on the Hammers for their defeat earlier this season?

Did Romelu Lukaku offer enough against Arsenal to earn another start up front? Would you start Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger to try to tighten up a backline that was ragged against the Gunners?

Pick your Chelsea side to face West Ham