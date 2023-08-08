Liverpool rounded off their pre-season schedule with a 3-1 win over German club Darmstadt at Preston North End's Deepdale home.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz earned victory for a strong Liverpool side, who start their Premier League campaign at Chelsea on Sunday.

Summer signing Alexis Mac Allister operated in a deeper midfield role, a position in which Liverpool are light following the departures of several players in the summer, while a third offer for Southampton's Romeo Lavia was rejected on Monday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said playing Mac Allister in that holding role is unlikely to be a long-term solution.

"In the next six days we have to find a formation for Chelsea and not for the whole season," he added.

"He’s a top-class player with and without the ball. In a compact formation, Alexis can play there, if it's open should he play there? No. But he showed he is a brilliant footballer and has done really well."