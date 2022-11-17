F﻿ormer Bournemouth player-coach and assistant manager Peter Grant "enjoyed every minute" of his time on the south coast, despite the turbulent nature of his four years at the club.

S﻿peaking on BBC Scotland's Sacked in the Morning podcast, Grant revealed what it was like working at the Cherries.

"﻿It was an unbelievable experience," he said. "In four years, I experienced promotion, relegation, a new stadium and I think we were nearly liquidated three times.

"﻿I really enjoyed it!"

A﻿fter initially arriving under Mel Machin, Grant found himself working under Sean O'Driscoll as the softly-spoken Irishman began a revolution at Dean Court.

"﻿He was an excellent football man, very quiet," Grant said. "He was known as 'Noisy' because he never said a thing.

"﻿He had a great football brain and was blessed with a very young side. Bournemouth did not have a penny and were left at death's door by the collapse of ITV Digital.

"﻿But he is a very good coach, very well organised and we had fantastic players. I really enjoyed working with him."

