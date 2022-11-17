'An unbelievable experience' - Bournemouth in the early 00s
- Published
Former Bournemouth player-coach and assistant manager Peter Grant "enjoyed every minute" of his time on the south coast, despite the turbulent nature of his four years at the club.
Speaking on BBC Scotland's Sacked in the Morning podcast, Grant revealed what it was like working at the Cherries.
"It was an unbelievable experience," he said. "In four years, I experienced promotion, relegation, a new stadium and I think we were nearly liquidated three times.
"I really enjoyed it!"
After initially arriving under Mel Machin, Grant found himself working under Sean O'Driscoll as the softly-spoken Irishman began a revolution at Dean Court.
"He was an excellent football man, very quiet," Grant said. "He was known as 'Noisy' because he never said a thing.
"He had a great football brain and was blessed with a very young side. Bournemouth did not have a penny and were left at death's door by the collapse of ITV Digital.
"But he is a very good coach, very well organised and we had fantastic players. I really enjoyed working with him."