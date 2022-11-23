Gareth Bale got the headlines for Wales against the United States but for me the story of their night was Kieffer Moore.

Of course I didn't want anyone else but Bale to take our penalty, at 1-0 down and with less than 10 minutes to go. It was such a pressurised situation, and he dealt with it to get us an equaliser.

It was Moore who changed the game around for Wales, though. I was really surprised that he didn't start against the US but, on the back of that performance, I would be absolutely gobsmacked if he is left out against Iran on Friday.

The Bournemouth forward made an immediate impact after coming on for the second half. His first involvement was to take the ball on his chest, then run down the channel. He got us up the pitch by about 40 yards, and set the tone for the rest of the game.

Moore gave us that focal point we'd been missing but he doesn't just stand in the middle of the pitch waiting for the ball to be fired up to him.

Speaking as a centre-half who has faced him, I can tell you how much of a handful he is to deal with, and how underrated he is in every aspect of his play.

I played against him in the Championship in 2019 when I was at Bristol City and he was at Wigan. He didn't score against me - obviously I wasn't going to let that happen - but that was the point I thought 'he is going to be in the Premier League soon', and I was right.

For starters, Moore is 6ft 5in but he is a lot more mobile than you would expect him to be - he can get down the wings and run with the ball under pressure too.

His first touch is great as well. As he showed against the US, he will hold the ball up wherever he is, and he is very clever at building play.

Read more from Williams here