Celtic concede six in friendly defeat to Yokohama

Daizen Maeda hit a first-half hat-trick against his former club but Celtic conceded six times as they began their tour of Japan with defeat to Yokohama Marinos.

With Kyogo Furuhashi starting on the bench, Maeda made the most of his role as central striker and had the Hoops 3-2 ahead at the interval after finishing off two crosses from Liel Abada and and a Tomoki Iwata delivery.

However, Celtic's questionable defending continued and the hosts rattled four past goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, who had replaced Joe Hart at half-time.

Substitute David Turnbull pulled one back, making it 6-4 at the death with a 30-yard thunderbolt in a loss that leaves Brendan Rodgers with plenty to ponder.

The Scottish treble winners complete their trip with a friendly against Gamba Osaka on Saturday.