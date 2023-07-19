Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

On the pitch Diogo Jota's injury-time double did the business as Liverpool won 4-2 in their opening pre-season friendly at Karlsruher.

But off the pitch, all the talk of the fans was about the Jordan Henderson news.

Liverpool have agreed a deal in principle worth £12m plus add-ons to sell their captain to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

Al-Ettifaq are managed by Steven Gerrard, who was Liverpool's captain before Henderson.

When Gerrard was leaving for LA Galaxy - a team in a lower-ranked non-European league (sound familiar?) - they tried to sign Lars Stindl to replace him.

Stindl plays for Karlsruher now and rifled in the goal of the game in the friendly, moments after the Henderson news broke.

Summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai was tidy in the first half and his replacement Alexis Mac Allister set up Jota's second.

They are the future of Liverpool's midfield. It's looking like Henderson is the past.