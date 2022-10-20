B﻿runo Fernandes was back to his best against Tottenham according to former Spurs defender Jonathan Woodgate.

F﻿ernandes' goal against Spurs was only his second in all competitions this season.

W﻿oodgate was summarising the game for BBC Radio 5 Live and told the Football Daily podcast: "There are always question marks over you when you are a top player, especially at a huge club like Manchester United.

"He looked like a different player. I saw him against Newcastle at the weekend. Tonight he was the Fernandes that we saw in the last few seasons where he creates, he makes chances, he works hard defensively and he scores goals.

"He was everywhere and he played fantastically well."

