Postecoglou on McCarthy injury, Mooy World Cup call & strong finish

Andy Campbell, BBC Sport Scotland

C﻿eltic manager Ange Postecoglou and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers spoke to the media before Wednesday's Scottish Premiership match with Motherwell.

Here are the key points:

  • J﻿ames McCarthy and long-term absentee Callum McGregor will miss out at Fir Park, with Postecoglou saying midfielder McCarthy sustained a "quite significant" hamstring injury in training.

  • P﻿ostecoglou says Aaron Mooy - who has made the Australia squad - is "as ready as he'll ever be for World Cup football" following his Celtic performances domestically and in the Champions League.

  • T﻿he manager wants Celtic "to get through the next two games nice and strong" with the World Cup creating a break in the domestic season, which he believes is coming at a good time for the players.

  • ·Carter-Vickers is not overly concerning himself with potential inclusion in the United States' World Cup squad tomorrow.

SNS

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ange Postecoglou