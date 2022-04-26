'Maybe he'll never be properly appreciated' - Micah Richards

I was at Etihad Stadium on Saturday when Raheem Sterling blasted a good chance over against Watford.

You should have heard how many fans around me were groaning and shouting 'useless' or 'get him off'.

It's nothing new, either.

Sterling seems to get that extreme reaction more than any other City player. It doesn't matter how many goals he scores or the good things he does in a game - if he misses, well, it's typical Sterling, isn't it?

Of course I understand why he frustrates fans when he scores the hard goals but misses the easy chances.

But it's almost as if a lot of the fans feel he's actually not good enough for City and it's always going to be that way.

They are wrong, but maybe he'll never be properly appreciated no matter how many goals he scores or makes - or how many trophies he helps City win.

Since he joined in 2015 he has hit 112 goals in 286 games in the Premier League and Champions League alone, and made 55 assists.

That's brilliant for someone who is used as a wide forward most of the time.

In terms of his role in this City side, though, there's even more to him than that.

He is a player who can affect the game just by being on the pitch, because of his pace and the runs that he makes.

His movement is incredible at all times and he is so clever with the way he runs in behind, stretches defences and leaves gaps for others to exploit. Defenders can't rest if he is playing.

City would miss him badly if he left, and I just wish the people who criticise him so much would see the bigger picture and what he brings to the team, rather than just talk about the chances he has missed.

