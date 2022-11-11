Sparks could fly when former Old Firm rivals Scott Brown and Joey Barton are reunited on the touchline this weekend as Fleetwood Town visit Bristol Rovers.

A﻿nd the referee in charge of keeping things in order is another familiar face - Bobby Madden.

Celtic legend B﻿rown, in his first job as a manager, has Fleetwood sitting 15th in English League One, a point above Barton's Rovers.

T﻿he midfielders crossed paths during Barton's short and troubled spell with Rangers in 2016. The Englishman's eighth and final appearance for the club resulted in a 5-1 Old Firm derby hammering at Celtic Park as his big talk backfired.

B﻿arton had taunted Brown in the build-up, saying the Scotland midfielder was "not even in my league" and "nowhere near the level of player I am". It's fair to say Brown revelled in having the last laugh.

M﻿adden, who switched to the English lower-league ranks this season after officiating more than 1,000 matches in Scotland, may be in for a busy afternoon.