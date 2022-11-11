Brown & Barton reunited in League One, with Madden the ref
Sparks could fly when former Old Firm rivals Scott Brown and Joey Barton are reunited on the touchline this weekend as Fleetwood Town visit Bristol Rovers.
And the referee in charge of keeping things in order is another familiar face - Bobby Madden.
Celtic legend Brown, in his first job as a manager, has Fleetwood sitting 15th in English League One, a point above Barton's Rovers.
The midfielders crossed paths during Barton's short and troubled spell with Rangers in 2016. The Englishman's eighth and final appearance for the club resulted in a 5-1 Old Firm derby hammering at Celtic Park as his big talk backfired.
Barton had taunted Brown in the build-up, saying the Scotland midfielder was "not even in my league" and "nowhere near the level of player I am". It's fair to say Brown revelled in having the last laugh.
Madden, who switched to the English lower-league ranks this season after officiating more than 1,000 matches in Scotland, may be in for a busy afternoon.