After Aston Villa unveiled their new club crest we asked for your thoughts on the design.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Anthony: The new crest is brilliant, I can’t believe some people are trying to say we are copying Chelsea’s badge when we had pretty much this design back in the 70s and 80s (so before Chelsea had theirs). I always thought the current yellow lion on a light blue background does not stand out well enough and the beautiful full name Aston Villa needed including.

Scott: Absolutely love it. This is very close to the crest I remembered as a child.

Ben: I understand it's a throwback, but is that a good thing for a club often criticised for living off their history? And this recent trend of round redesigns is soulless. The other option looked classier and unique. I'm disappointed, but not surprised.

Craig: Amazing club crest focusing on our most successful period in the early 80s. I still have some of the original shirts from then and they still look amazing. Hats off to these owners, they done more in a few short years than the rest of them over the past 25 years. UTV.

Jonathan: Lion is facing the wrong way. I get their reasons (looking forward), but it's just wrong. And the star should be white. I chose the round one, but I think I'd probably prefer our current badge.