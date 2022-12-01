Beale's first press conference: The key points
Michael Beale has been speaking to the media for the first time since his appointment as Rangers boss.
Here are the key points:
He was "champing at the bit" to return to Rangers when the opportunity arose given existing relationships at the club.
Has been impressed with the energy of the players in training this week.
Wants to deliver the club's 56th title "as soon as possible" but the first priority is giving the side an identity. Also wants to improve the club's cup record.
He believes he has a "very strong squad" to work with when everyone is fit.
Has told the attacking players they can deliver more and is excited to work with them.
Beale said he did not ask for assurances about how much time he will be afforded to turn things around.
He wants to see Rangers play "like the big team" and on the front foot.