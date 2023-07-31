Kennedy 'delighted to be part of Rodgers' team'

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy is excited to renew his working relationship with Brendan Rodgers.

The pair worked together during Rodgers' first spell at Celtic, and Kennedy turned down the chance to join Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur in order to stay at Parkhead.

“I had a great working relationship with Ange, we worked really closely together and got on really well,” Kennedy said. “We had discussions around that.

“There were two sides to it, there was stuff at Celtic’s end in terms of staying here, but at the time there was no clear idea who the manager was going to be.

“I was in a position with decisions to make but when the club moved quickly to appoint Brendan, things started to become a bit clearer and the decision was made for me to stay here and be part of Brendan’s team again which I am delighted to be part of.

“I have obviously worked here a long time, I know how the place operates, we have had great periods of success here and the fact Brendan was coming back and the relationship we had already, that will bode well going forward.

“It is certainly something I am excited about.”