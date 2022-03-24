Newcastle are not plotting a summer move for Paris St-Germain's Brazil forward Neymar, with their transfer budget set to be less than the £90m they spent in January. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

The Magpies do, however, plan to sell Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron in the summer and will allow the 28-year-old to leave for £15m. (Football Insider, external)

Eddie Howe continues to monitor Dutch defender Sven Botman but will face competition from West Ham and AC Milan if he moves to sign the 22-year-old from Lille. (Evening Standard), external

