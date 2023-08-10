We asked you where you think Aston Villa will finish this season.

Here are some of your comments:

Raul: Aston Villa will finish top six and progress to the latter stages of the Europa Conference League. The teams below us have not improved their squads considerably throughout the summer and we have multiple excellent options for most positions now.

Jono: Villa will finish between fifth and eighth. Despite a significant squad improvement, the additional Europe matches risk injuries and lethargy.

Shaun: Fourth. The whole "Chelsea will be better this season, Newcastle and Brighton will finish above you and Spurs will be amazing" narrative is just either wrong or living in the past. We have a world-class manager, amazing owners and a team full of players with vision and ability.

Leon: My heart says fifth (a good, deep squad with solid summer acquisitions and an elite manager) but my head says ninth or 10th (in the cold light of day, this is Villa and I've been a fan for far too long). So let's take an average of these extremes and go with seventh.

Nev: Villa have been totally transformed by the genius of Unai Emery. Based on our pre-season matches I'd say fifth. If we can provide a quality back-up keeper to Emiliano Martinez and a experienced striker to back up Ollie Watkins then maybe we can reach a Champions League spot.