Manchester United are ready to join the bidding to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

The Red Devils have joined Newcastle, Brighton and Brentford by expressing interest in Spain and Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga with other Premier League clubs also circling the 20-year-old. (90min, external)

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is one of the bidders for Manchester United and he will make a second offer for the Old Trafford club within 10 days after his representatives visited on Thursday. (Sky Sports, external)

