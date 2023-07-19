Summer signing Sandro Tonali seems to "have taken everything in his stride", says boss Eddie Howe after handing the Italy midfielder his Newcastle United debut at Rangers on Tuesday.

The £55m man played 45 minutes of the victory at Ibrox and Howe declared himself very satisfied with Tonali's impact.

"He was very good, calm and composed, as I know he is," said Howe, external. "He's gone from playing in Italy to playing here and it seemed effortless.

"Everyone knows that English football is very different and a real change in style. Great signs from him, though, that he has taken it in his stride.

"I thought his technical performance was outstanding and he linked well with everyone around him.

"A debut of high promise."