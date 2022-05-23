Watford fail to learn lessons from previous relegation

Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Following relegation from the Premier League two seasons ago Watford owner Gino Pozzo and chief executive Scott Duxbury promised fans they would learn lessons from it and changes would be made. Promotion back to the top flight was instant but once again relegation followed. Except this time, it was worse.

Two years ago, Watford managed 34 points. This time they've scraped 23. They've broken records for defeats particularly at home and lost 27 of 38 games. It's been miserable for the supporters.

Relegation hasn't come as too much of a surprise for those of us who have followed Watford for several years. I once commented to a former coach who was leaving the club that I bet he could write a book on his time at Watford. He replied: "I could write a book on one day here."

Watford haven’t learnt from their previous relegation. Yet the problems seem to stem from the big FA Cup final defeat by Manchester City three years ago, when the Hornets began the following season without winning in their first 11 games. Something wasn’t right.

Since then, seven head coaches have lost their jobs and there has been a catalogue of errors. Dubious manager appointments, poor player recruitment, no long-term policy, switching coaches with one style to the exact opposite, lack of team cohesion, poor morale, questionable attitudes - the list of errors is lengthy. And it starts at the top.

It's particularly hard on the employees who work at the club behind the scenes in sales, ticketing, commercial, catering: hard-working people who will be sad, frustrated and privately annoyed at what has gone on again. Hopefully, jobs won't have to be lost.

At least Championship football will be easier and much more Watford's level. This squad should easily be good enough for a top-six charge.

But for those hoping new head coach Rob Edwards will have more of a say on football matters could be disappointed. History and the way this club is run suggests that's not going to be the case.