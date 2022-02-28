Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

In the history of football there can’t have been many more entertaining and absorbing 0-0 draws than this one.

It was a match that ebbed and flowed relentlessly, bringing with it a tide of talking points and a thrilling contest.

But in the end this was a tale of managers, goalkeepers and trust. Jurgen Klopp kept faith in Caoimhin Kelleher and Thomas Tuchel showed a lack of belief in Edouard Mendy.

Liverpool’s young Irish keeper was told weeks ago that he’d be first choice for the Carabao Cup final for the immense part he’d played in getting his team to Wembley.

Klopp’s belief paid dividends as Kelleher’s contribution towards Liverpool’s first trophy of the season was a game changer.

Not only with some superb saves but also by playing a key part in a memorable penalty shoot-out.

Twenty penalties taken. Twenty penalties converted.

The Wembley stage was set for a dramatic denouement.

The sudden death shoot-out was decided by the goalkeepers. Kelleher kept his nerve and scored nervelessly. Kepa didn’t.

Kelleher, with glory etched all over his face, turned and ran. Pursued by his team-mates, they celebrated wildly with their jubilant fans.

Destination decided for the first domestic silverware of the season and new chapter written in Liverpool’s incredible trophy-laden history.