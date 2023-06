Get ready for silly season.

The summer transfer window opens on Wednesday, 14 June, so clubs can formally begin trading negotiations - and that dream signing can finally be clinched.

Deadline day is set for Friday, 1 September, with the window officially closing at 23:00 BST.

In case you missed it, fixtures for the 2023-24 season will be released on Thursday, 15 June.

Sign up for news notifications to ensure you hear all the details first