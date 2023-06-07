We asked for your views as Ange Postecoglou left Celtic to become Tottenham manager.

Here are some of your thoughts:

William: Football has changed so much, with players wages and the managers. I think the days of players and managers staying long term are in the past. Two or three years seems to be the maximum that they stay for. Celtic have and will continue to adapt well to the changes but for me, there is no going back, so no to Rodgers. There's no shortage of good, out-of-work managers to choose from.

Douglas: With the present style of play, the obvious choice is Brendan Rodgers, absolutely!

Joe: Postecoglou would still be in Japan if it wasn't for Celtic. Yes, we had success under him but we backed him when no one else did, and fans have a right to be sceptical about how all this unfolded.

Paul: I’m sad to see Postecoglou go but I would take anyone except Rodgers as replacement. We could do worse than giving John Kennedy a go.

Joseph: I’d say no to Rodgers, he used Celtic until his stock rose and then he bolted to Leicester and now he wants to come back and use us for a second time. No thanks!

Peter: Why would Postecoglou want to leave a very successful club with Champions League credentials to join a mediocre Premier League club. They very rarely make the top four and in Daniel Levy they have an owner who changes his mind on what appears to be a daily basis. I cannot wish Postecoglou the very best because he, like Rodgers, has deserted us.

Stephen: Postecoglou has gone to a bigger league, but not a bigger club. He is the one that said if you don't want to be at this club then go, so good riddance. I am disappointed with the Celtic board, they knew what his intentions were after the cup final, they should never have let him lead the team out and as far as John Kennedy is concerned, we should get rid of him immediately.

Andrew: I’m sorry to see the boss man go, all the best to him. The revolving door of a Celtic manager is about three years, so he was always going to move on to have a shot at the English Premier league but Tottenham, in my opinion, is a big gamble and big job. I hope Levy let's him make the choices he did at Celtic!

Peter: I'm very sad and disappointed, I told all my friends it would not happen. Thanks Postecoglou for all of it. I thought he would be up for next season for the Champions League, I have no malice in me, I suppose every man has his price.

Frank: It is difficult to wish him well. Tottenham will win nothing, even with a great manager leading them. With Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle and a resurgent Arsenal, Tottenham will never be contenders. That is a shame for Ange, he's going to the wrong club if he wants stability. They will sack him inside of six months because they will never be top.

John: Reappoint Brendan Rogers, he will stiffen the defence without losing attacking presence, with lessons learned from his own Champion's League experience.