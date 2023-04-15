Celtic's Alistair Johnston believes the club's dominance in domestic football is down to "strong leadership".

Ange Postecoglou's side are all but assured of retaining their title and remain on course for the treble, with a Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers to come on 30 April.

“It just goes to show how laser focused we are,” Johnston said.

“If we do what we can and continue to progress and focus on our training and being the best we can be, those are all a by-product of that.

“We’re not too focused on those big end goals because if you get too caught up in that, that’s when you lose focus and potentially drop points.

“You can just get a little caught up in it but that just goes down to our leadership in this group.

“I haven’t played with a team with this strong a leadership in my life. It’s been really enjoyable to be a part of that and just see it and really just enjoy it.

“We know with what we have in this squad, the talent, that anything is possible, hopefully we’ll look back on this season come June and say that we checked all those boxes.”