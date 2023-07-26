Hearts the 'perfect club' for Nieuwenhof

New Hearts midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof sampled the Tynecastle atmosphere five years ago and says it was an "easy decision" to join the club's Australian contingent this summer.

Having signed a four-year deal on Saturday to join the Jambos from Western Sydney Wanderers, Nieuwenhof has arrived in Edinburgh after being granted a UK visa.

He follows fellow Aussies Nathaniel Atkinson, Kye Rowles and Cammy Devlin in the Tynecastle squad.

The 22-year-old told Hearts TV: "I’m so excited to join a huge club with so much history. It’s a massive move for me and I’m buzzing to be here.

“There’s been so many Aussies that have come to Scotland recently. The majority have done really well when they've come over and it's proven to be a huge stepping stone. Joining the other Aussies here makes it easier for me and a better transition.

"My dream has always been to play football over in Europe and this is the perfect club for me.

"I've seen briefly how passionate the fans are. I came to a Hearts game back in 2018 and I remember vividly how much passion there was and it makes me excited to come and play and represent everyone here.

"It's a club I've always known and how big it is. Playing with [Oliver] Bozanic last year, who was a Hearts player as well, he spoke so highly of it. So when Hearts came in it was an easy decision and I can't wait to get stuck in."