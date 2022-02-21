Watford edge out sloppy Villa

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

At half-time during Watford’s win over Aston Villa, the Hornets were on course to drop to the bottom of the table and looked set to equal a club record of five consecutive games without a goal.

Instead, the headlines were rewritten as Emmanuel Dennis’ header delivered the visitors their first victory in 12 matches, since beating Manchester United 4-1 in November.

Roy Hodgson, though, was quick to remind his players of the difficulties ahead after full-time.

"The danger now is that we think we've cracked it and that what we needed to do between now and the end of the season has been done," Hodgson told BBC Match of the Day.

"There's such a long way to go."

Watford may have got the points, but Aston Villa were the better side, and should have taken the lead when Danny Ings struck the post in the first half.

It was one of 19 shots off target from the hosts. Watford keeper Ben Foster was forced to make just one save all game.

“We need to have more quality in the final third - that was clear,” said Villa boss Steven Gerrard.