'Every time we had the ball we could hurt them' - Conte

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, speaking to BBC Match of the Day after Saturday's 3-2 win over Manchester City: "You know when you play Manchester City you will concede 70% of possession. But I say to my players that when you are defending, in your mind you must always be attacking. In your mind you want to win the ball and attack.

"To have this thought, in the final minutes, their goal could have killed you. Instead my players wanted to win.

"This is for the fans to give them satisfaction because we lost two games at home.

"For sure this is great. Maybe another team when City made it 2-2 they would have [been] thinking the game had ended. Instead my team wanted to win.

"I think in every moment of the game my team wanted to attack them. Every time we had the ball I was thinking we could hurt them.

"This win has to give us confidence, to trust the work we are doing together."