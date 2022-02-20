'I think we can do something special' - Lage

Wolves manager Bruno Lage speaking to BBC Sport: We won the three points and scored twice but I think it was okay. It was not our best performance.

"The step forward for me and my players to be a bigger team is when you play these sorts of teams, that create problems, we need to control more of the game. In some periods we didn't in the way we defended and pressed.

"They created a lot of problems but when you look at it we started very well and that is the thing we need to do more.

On the recent run: "It is [down to] hard work. The are no secrets in football. It is hard work and team work. That is no secret. I think we can do something special but we have to continue to work. In four or five days we are going to play against a strong team, they know we are a strong team and we will go there with the mentality of trying to win the game."