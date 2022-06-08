Targett makes permanent switch to Newcastle
✍️ #NUFC are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Matt Targett on a four-year deal.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 8, 2022
Newcastle have signed Matt Targett from Aston Villa on a permanent deal.
The 26-year-old joined Eddie Howe's side on loan in January, making 16 appearances for the Magpies in this time.
After the deal was finalised, Howe said: "Matt had a fantastic impact after joining on loan in January and made a big contribution to some excellent team performances.
"He is a great lad and a top professional who undoubtedly makes us stronger so I’m delighted he sees his future here."