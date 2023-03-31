Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game with Newcastle.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Ten Hag said Marcus Rashford's trip to New York during the international break can be a "positive" thing, as he took the time to turn off from football.

Rashford has returned to training with the team on Friday and he has "good hope" that he will be available to face Newcastle.

He said they are working on a new contract with Rashford, but added that he and the striker are focused on performing.

Ten Hag said he's really pleased Luke Shaw is set to sign a new contract at Old Trafford and wants to keep him, Rashford and David de Gea at Manchester United.

Anthony Martial is also back in training and could be involved against Newcastle.

Ten Hag said players like Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial can all add goals, so they are not completely reliant on Rashford.

He also said that he knows Newcastle use delaying tactics, which is something referees and the Premier League don't want.

Sign up for Manchester United news notifications

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences