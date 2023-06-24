Boyle 'chomping at bit' and nearing Hibs return

Australia winger Martin Boyle could return to action with Hibernian for the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier on 3 August.

The 30-year-old, who has been sidelined since October having missed the World Cup finals following a knee operation, has joined his team-mates in pre-season training.

Manager Lee Johnson told Sky Sports: "He is chomping at the bit to get back playing, but we're pulling the reigns on him at the moment."

However, while Johnson is remaining cautious as he wants no setbacks ahead of the domestic season, Boyle could feature in the second-round trip to either the Faroe Islands or Andorra to meet Vikingur or Inter Club D'Escaldes.

Johnson was speaking at the Ron Gordon 24-Hour Football Challenge, a match at the club's training centre in memory of late chairman that will raise money to help the Hibernian Community Foundation provide community lunches from the stadium for a year.