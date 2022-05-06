'Iron man' Dallas could return in six months

Jesse Marsch expects Stuart Dallas to make a full recovery and said he could return to training in six months.

The full-back suffered a femoral fracture in the 4-0 defeat by Premier League leaders Manchester City and is now recovering after surgery.

On when Leeds fans can expect to see Dallas return, Marsch said: "We can safely say six months. It could be longer, nobody wants to rush him.

"His ACL is intact, we'll see how the knee reacts. Stuart is a big part of the group. He's a fantastic person and a fantastic player with the record for ongoing matches. He's an iron man.

"He had a successful surgery, a long surgery. Five and a half hours. I believe the outcome was very positive and they say it will be a long recovery, but believe he will have a full recovery."

Marsch also confirmed Liam Cooper is back in training and available for Sunday's game, while he is "cautiously optimistic" striker Patrick Bamford will be available before the end of the season.