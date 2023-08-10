Emery on Buendia injury, season expectations and Newcastle
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has been speaking to the media before Villa's first Premier League game of the season against Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday.
Here are the main headlines from his news conference:
Emery confirmed midfielder Emiliano Buendia's long-term knee injury: "Always you are at risk of injury when you are playing. He is visiting the doctors and it is a ligament concern. Of course, now we want to win for him on Saturday."
He said work is ongoing to try to sign more players during the transfer window: "When I arrived here and we had had the first window to sign players in January, we did very good work trying to be patient and to make the best decisions. Now [it is] the same. We are doing deep analysis with Monchi, Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens and trying to improve everything in the squad."
On raised expectations this season: "It's positive to increase our expectation. We have to be excited about how we can improve. We are adding another competition and [being in] Europe is amazing. I was very committed to get it. Our achievement last year was fantastic."
He is excited about the trip to Newcastle: "We now face seven teams in the top seven. Other teams like Brighton, West Ham, Fulham and ourselves want to be there, but [Newcastle] are and we are starting there. It's going to be very difficult but this is the challenge I want and the challenge I want to share with my players, the club and the supporters."
