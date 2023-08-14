'Maddening inconsistency'; 'Disjointed'; 'Gutless'

We asked you for your views after Hibs' defeat on the road to Motherwell.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

George: Amateurish defending cost us both goals. Clearly, European games are costing us, with injuries and tiredness taking it's toll on the squad. Johnson needs to cut out the waffle, though. In one breath he says Euro games not impacting and then, three days between games is stretching us - which is it?

Is squad fit enough? Apparently not. So, Johnson, sort it.

Aldo: Another unacceptable performance. We were absolutely terrible. Our tactics appeared to be lump it to Doidge and hope for the best. Motherwell sussed that out quite quickly. They weren’t up to much either, but took their chances in what was a dreadful game of football. Our lack of consistency is maddening.

Alan: First of all I just feel let down again. Another disjointed performance at Motherwell. Johnson felt the need to ultimately change to five at the back and for me that is a completely negative mindset and sends the wrong message to the players. I think he is out of his depth and I really feel for the Gordon family after putting a lot of money in the pot.

Kenny: More excuses. We weren’t fit enough, according to Lee Johnson... If that’s the case, what’s he been doing with the players during the close season? We simply can’t defend. His system isn’t working and hasn’t been working from last season. We need a change now before we are fighting relegation.

Fergis: Where was the fight and determination from Thursday? Absolutely gutless display... 93 minutes to get a shot on target against a poor Motherwell side. Huge investment in the team and already we look like a stick-on for bottom six. I really hoped LJ would get things right but I’m just not convinced, how long do we accept this level of performance?

Cam: Nothing sums up Hibs more than this. The slogan 'Hibsed it again' truly stands with this. Great European performance, lacklustre domestically. Players need to realise every game counts, not just the big ones.

Alex: Another woeful league display. No drive or invention and we were holding on to the ball too long. Don't understand thoughts in changing team, having best players on bench and wait until we're behind before changing. Lets not kid ourselves, Euro trip ends at Villa and I think points are more important.