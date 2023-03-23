We asked our fan writer for the best save they have seen from a Fulham goalkeeper and Edwin van der Sar's performance against Arsenal got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Colin: I have supported Fulham since the 1945 season and have seen many great saves from some great goalkeepers. The save that I recall frequently was by keeper Tony Macedo during the 1958 semi-final against Manchester United at Villa Park. At 2-2, Bobby Charlton hit a shot from the edge of the penalty area - as only Charlton could. It was a brilliant stop.

David: Mark Schwarzer late on at home to Shakhtar in the Europa League run. The shot was heading into the top corner and we were directly behind it in the Putney End - amazing save.

Aidan: Bernd Leno has had a season full to the brim of incredible saves so I think he deserves credit for them.

Check out the full piece on great saves here