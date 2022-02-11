Howe on Trippier, sporting director and team mood
- Published
Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's home game against Aston Villa on Sunday.
On Kieran Trippier's calf injury: "We don't think its a long-term injury, but will have to make a late call for this game."
Howe described Allan Saint-Maximin as the "best dribbler he's worked with" and he can "100%" can make the France squad if he keeps up the same form, adding: "He’s a match-winner - last game he was exceptional but I want to see that on a consistent basis."
Howe said he would welcome a sporting director after links with Dan Ashworth.
On morale, Howe said there is a "very good mood" in camp but they are still in a "difficult position" in the league.