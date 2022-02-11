BBC Sport

Howe on Trippier, sporting director and team mood

Published

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's home game against Aston Villa on Sunday.

  • On Kieran Trippier's calf injury: "We don't think its a long-term injury, but will have to make a late call for this game."

  • Howe described Allan Saint-Maximin as the "best dribbler he's worked with" and he can "100%" can make the France squad if he keeps up the same form, adding: "He’s a match-winner - last game he was exceptional but I want to see that on a consistent basis."

  • Howe said he would welcome a sporting director after links with Dan Ashworth.

  • On morale, Howe said there is a "very good mood" in camp but they are still in a "difficult position" in the league.