Sutton's prediction: 2-1

I honestly don't know what to expect here.

I cannot really believe Leicester are in this position, second-bottom and managerless after sacking Brendan Rodgers last weekend.

It seems staggering that they have not replaced Rodgers yet, although I know Rafa Benitez is being heavily linked and there could be someone in place by the weekend.

The Foxes should not be in this mess, but they are... and now they have to get themselves out of it, starting here. I see this as a must-win game for them.

Bournemouth have been down there all season but they are showing a bit of steel, something Leicester do not seem to have - they have not kept a clean sheet since before the World Cup.

I have gone against the Cherries with my predictions all season but I've been so impressed with the way they fight on and continue to give themselves a chance of staying up.

I am going for a Leicester win here, because they are at home, they have more quality and surely it has to come up trumps for them at some point - but I won't be surprised if Gary O'Neil's side prove me wrong again.

Joelah's prediction: I really want to see how we both get on with these scores - we are not agreeing about many! This is going to be good - when two teams are both doing badly, things can get really explosive! 3-4

Keke's prediction: I am actually going to agree with Joelah on this one. Leicester's morale must be really low with the run they are on. 2-3

