St James' Park is generating "the best atmosphere since Bobby Robson was in charge", according to the Telegraph's Newcastle correspondent Luke Edwards.

Newcastle won their third consecutive game on Sunday to move four points clear of the relegation zone and Edwards says a visit to Tyneside is "daunting" at the moment.

"I think they could be beat anyone here if the atmosphere stays like that," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Something has been unleashed and Newcastle are never more powerful than where there is harmony between the crowd and the team.

"Aston Villa wilted in the atmosphere on Sunday as did Everton last week. It's a really daunting place to play football at the moment."

