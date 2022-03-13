Chelsea v Newcastle - confirmed team news
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made four changes to the team from their 3-1 win over Norwich.
Thiago Silva, Mateo Kovacic and Saul all drop to the bench while Cesar Azpilicueta isn't in the squad.
In comes N'Golo Kante, Antonio Rudiger, Hakim Ziyech and Malang Sarr.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Jorginho, Kante, Werner, Chalobah, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Sarr.
There are also four changes to the Newcastle side from their 2-1 win over Southampton.
Emil Krafth and Ryan Fraser drop to the bench, while Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock are not in the squad.
Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo and Jamaal Lascelles return.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Schar, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Almiron, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes.